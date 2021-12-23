temple university

Temple University announces plans to go virtual at start of spring semester

This change comes amid the significant increase of COVID-19 cases around the country and throughout the region.
EMBED <>More Videos

Temple U announces plans to go virtual beginning of spring semester

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University announced Wednesday that the first three weeks of classes in the 2022 spring semester will be virtual.

This change comes amid the significant increase of COVID-19 cases around the country and throughout the region.

University officials say the omicron variant has raised tremendous concerns over a winter surge.

Classes will be taught virtually starting Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

"We should all be proud of how the Temple community came together this fall to protect our collective health and well-being and restore vibrant campus life. I am confident we will do the same this spring as we return from the winter break prepared to adapt to a dynamically changing environment," said Temple University President Jason Wingard.

Wingard says the school will reassess its strategy after January 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaeducationcovid 19 variantcovid 19temple university
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Temple U hires Stan Drayton as new head football coach
Temple U shuttle bus crashes after man fires gunshots nearby
Vigil held for Temple students who died this year
Concerned parents call for increased safety measures on Temple campus
TOP STORIES
Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon carjacked in Philadelphia
Officers swarm vehicle as police chase ends in Philadelphia
Video shows shootout that left Philly police officer wounded
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19
Arrests made in brutal road rage assault caught on video
Foul play a possibility in case of 2 men missing since October: DA
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Show More
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Rush for COVID-19 tests continue as Christmas approaches
Holiday travel driving up demand for COVID testing
Charges filed after woman struck, killed by boat propeller
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
More TOP STORIES News