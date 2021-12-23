Temple University announces plans to go virtual at start of spring semester

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University announced Wednesday that the first three weeks of classes in the 2022 spring semester will be virtual.This change comes amid the significant increase of COVID-19 cases around the country and throughout the region.University officials say the omicron variant has raised tremendous concerns over a winter surge.Classes will be taught virtually starting Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 21, 2022."We should all be proud of how the Temple community came together this fall to protect our collective health and well-being and restore vibrant campus life. I am confident we will do the same this spring as we return from the winter break prepared to adapt to a dynamically changing environment," said Temple University President Jason Wingard.Wingard says the school will reassess its strategy after January 21.