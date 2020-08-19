2 Temple University students test positive for COVID-19

School officials say both of the students accessed on-campus buildings while they were infectious.
The university says it is still awaiting results from the testing performed on freshmen, who were moving into campus housing this on Monday.
Any student who tests positive will be asked to return home or directed to designated on-campus housing to isolate.
At the end of July, all students were emailed and asked to quarantine for two weeks before arriving on campus.
Next week, the university will open a dedicated coronavirus testing center on the ground floor of Morgan Hall for rapid testing should students feel ill.