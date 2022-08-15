Temple University welcomes most diverse class ever

University officials said more than 51% of the new class is made up of students of color.

Ashley Moreau and her parents were four hours early. She was the first to move into her dorm at Temple.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University is welcoming its most diverse class of students as thousands begin moving in this week, according to university officials.

"We really wanted to be here before anyone else today and we are," said Ashley Moreau of Long Island, New York.

Moreau and her parents were four hours early. She was the first to move into her dorm Monday at Temple.

"I'm ready to explore the area," Moreau said.

But Mom and Dad aren't quite ready to see her off.

"It's sad that she wants to leave us, but I'm happy that she decided to go to college," said Florence Lindor Moreau.

Ashley's father, Oneil Moreau added, "I'm not going to be around to look after her."

This year's class, as stated above - the most diverse in Temple's history, consists of 5,000 students.

"I can't wait to see the view from my room," said Sidhant Kumar of India.

Kumar said he moved from Germany to go to school at Temple and said he's excited to get to know people with different perspectives.

"I think it encourages a lot of personal growth within students," Kumar said.

Face coverings are now optional, but must still be worn in health care facilities.

COVID-19 vaccines will be required again this fall.

"I think it's a nice open rule to have. Personally, I don't think you'll be seeing me wearing a mask anytime soon, I'm kind of tired of them," Kumar said.

There are different approaches when it comes to masking up on campus.

"There's a bunch of people coming from different places," Ashley Moreau said. "You don't know what they have, so I think it's good to be safe right now and keep your mask on."

The new class will gather on Friday once everyone is moved-in.

That convocation will be followed by Templefes, an event where students will have the opportunity to interact with more than 300 student organizations.