Philadelphia shooting: Man shot multiple times outside bar near Temple University's campus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was seriously injured after a shooting near Temple University's campus Tuesday night.

It happened at approximately 10 p.m. outside a bar on the 1400 block of Oxford Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, police found a man who had been shot at least four times.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say a fight may have led to the shooting.

University officials sent out an alert on X, letting students and residents know to avoid the area.

School officials also confirmed to Action News that none of the people involved in this incident were Temple students or staff.

The shooting did take place across from Morgan Hall, a student dormitory.

Police are now searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

Police sources say the shooter was potentially wearing a shirt that said "security" on it.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.

