Temple University unveils new facility to be used for science, innovation, technology

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University unveiled a new facility on Tuesday that will serve as a hub for innovation, discoveries, and new technology by students and faculty.

It's called the Innovation Nest, or iNest.

In addition to giving a home to researchers, university officials say it will also welcome a team that identifies and protects innovations.

Mayor Cherelle Parker was on hand to help unveil the new facility and said the hub could have big implications for the future.

"When I think of this concept of a North Philadelphia tech corridor I can't help but think of the university's science center, which started as a modest incubator and was the seeds of change for West Philadelphia," Parker noted.

The iNest will also host dozens of Temple University spinout companies as well as educational programs and events to bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, alumni, and industry representatives.