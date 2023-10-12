Police search for man connected to harassment, assault near Temple University campus

Grainy surveillance photos show the suspect wearing a red and black winter coat with the hood up.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University police are searching for a man accused of inappropriately touching a student and harassing another near campus over the last two weeks.

Grainy surveillance photos show the suspect wearing a red and black winter coat with the hood up on the 1500 block of West Norris Street on Monday.

That's where investigators said the man grabbed a student.

On October 4, the same man was suspected of harassing another student on the 1800 block of West Norris Street.

Temple police weren't made aware of that incident until Monday's was reported.

"It's definitely scary because it is near campus and obviously a lot of people walk this way to go home," said Krystal Mnbai, a sophomore at Temple who often walks through the area.

Temple University put out a statement Thursday afternoon that said they increased police and bike patrols in the area and are following leads.

"The presence of Temple Police Officers, Detectives, and Bike Patrols has increased in the area. TUPD Detectives are following all investigative leads. If you believe you have been victimized, please contact PPD's Special Victims Unit," the statement read in part.

University officials also reminded students to utilize campus safety resources. More information on that can be found here.

The Special Victims Unit is handling the case from Monday. Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to give them call.