Police reveal how an arrest was made in the killing of a Temple University police officer

Police offered new details about the officer's killing and how they were able to make an arrest in fewer than 12 hours.

Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom speaks at a news conference on the killing of Temple University Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New details have been released in the killing of a Temple University police officer on Saturday night in North Philadelphia.

Ofc. Christopher Fitzgerald was shot in the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

A suspect, 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, was arrested around 6 a.m. Sunday at his family home in Buckingham Twp., Bucks County.

During a news conference Tuesday, Staff Insp. Ernest Ransom of the Philadelphia Police Department provided new details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Ransom said Ofc. Fitzgerald was in full uniform and in a patrol vehicle when he observed three males, who wore masks and were dressed all in black, in the 1800 block of Montgomery.

Due to a recent series of carjackings and robberies, Ofc. Fitzgerald tried to make contact with the three males.

However, all three fled and Ofc. Fitzgerald sent a message over police radio that he was in a foot pursuit.

Two of the males, who are now known to be a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, hid.

However, Ransom said, Ofc. Fitzgerald continued a foot pursuit of Pfeffer into the 1700 block of Montgomery.

Ransom said Ofc. Fitzgerald can be heard over surveillance video ordering Pfeffer to get to the ground.

There was a struggle, and Ransom said Pfeffer then pulled out a handgun and shot Ofc. Fitzgerald.

While the officer is on the ground, Ransom said Pfeffer shot Ofc. Fitzgerald three more times.

SEE ALSO: What we know about Miles Pfeffer, teen charged with killing Temple University police officer

At that point, Ransom said Pfeffer motions as if he's going to run away, but then comes back and tries to remove Ofc. Fitzgerald's gun but is unsuccessful.

Pfeffer then runs to the 1800 block of Montgomery and carjacks a driver. He is heard on surveillance video threatening to kill the driver.

Pfeffer takes the vehicle, which was later recovered in the 1900 block of N. 30th Street.

Meanwhile, the other two teens were caught by an officer from the 22nd police district, identified as Operations Room Supervisor Cpl. Brooks, who heard the call over the radio and went to the scene.

She saw the teens fleeing and ordered them to stop. They complied, Ransom said.

After learning an officer had been shot, the 16-year-old and 17-year-old were detained and brought to the Homicide Unit.

Ransom said they gave investigators enough information for murder charges to be approved.

A team of officers from multiple local and federal agencies executed the search warrant at 6 a.m. Sunday on Quarry Road in Buckingham Twp., Bucks County and took Pfeffer into custody.

The weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered, Ransom said.

Sources have told Action News that Pfeffer told police he melted the gun. Investigators could be seen sifting through a fire pit on the Bucks County property.

According to FOP Lodge #5, a viewing for Fitzgerald will be held on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road.

There will also be a second viewing on Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.

The funeral service will be held immediately after that viewing.