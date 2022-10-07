2nd suspect charged in double shooting near Temple University's campus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says a second suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a double shooting near the campus of Temple University.

Investigators say 17-year-old Leroy Keys of Delaware faces a number of charges including aggravated assault, conspiracy, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 on North 16th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Officials say a man, described as a Navy veteran who is licensed to carry firearms, and his friends were walking when they were approached by another group of males.

The man pulled out a gun, while two other males in the other group did the same.

Several shots were fired. The district attorney's office says this includes the Navy veteran firing in self defense.

Police say approximately 100 people were out on the streets when the shots were fired.

Troy Mullen, 22, was found on the 1700 block of Wilmington Street with a gunshot wound to his left foot. He was taken to the hospital and treated.

Officials say Mullen owns several firearms that he purchased legally.

Mullen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, reckless endangerment another person, and related offenses.

The other wounded person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

According to the district attorney's office, police were able to identify Keys as a second suspect "despite a firearm tied to him not having been recovered from the scene."