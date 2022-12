Customers brave the brutal cold for Termini Bros. tradition in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 101-year-old holiday tradition continued on Christmas Eve in South Philadelphia.

People lined up before 6 a.m. Saturday to get cannolis at Termini Brothers on South Eighth Street in the brutally cold temperatures.

Termini Brothers described everyone who braved the cold as "die hard."

Fortunately, once the line moved, customers could wait inside where it was warmer.

Termini Brothers worked quickly, saying everyone was able to get inside by 7 a.m.