Police search for second man wanted in shooting death of Bucks County woman

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are looking for a second man in connection with the November murder of a woman in Lansdale.According to authorities, detectives are searching for Terrance Marche, 47, of King of Prussia.Marche is wanted to face first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and related charges in the shooting death of Ebony Pack, 30.The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on November 28, at the intersection of East Hancock Street and Church Road in Lansdale.When officers arrived, they found a Nissan sedan at the intersection with several bullet holes in the driver's side door. Pack was found inside the vehicle with several gunshot wounds.Ricky Vance, 52, of Philadelphia, is also charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and other charges.Investigators say surveillance video shows Vance and Marche were following Pack in a dark-colored Cadillac with counterfeit paper Delaware registration tags before the shooting.Witnesses also reported seeing a dark-colored Cadillac driving quickly on Church Street immediately after the shooting.According to police, evidence leads to Marche as the shooter in the passenger side of the car driven by Vance.Vance was initially arrested on the charges on April 22, 2021. Shortly after, Marche was driven to the Philadelphia International Airport by his fiancé for a flight to Honduras, where he was meeting with a man associated with Pack's girlfriend, officials said.According to the district attorney's office, while in Honduras, Marche's fiancé was communicating regularly with him until all communications stopped abruptly in mid-May, and she was told by the man that Marche "went missing.""We are looking for the public's help with any information about this murder and the whereabouts of Marche. The $10,000 reward is still available for anyone who comes forward to detectives with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in Ebony Pack's murder," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Montgomery County Detectives' tip line at 610-278-DOIT or Lansdale Borough Police at 215-368-1801.