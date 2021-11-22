Thanksgiving 2021: Health officials urge holiday travelers to take precautions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The winter holidays are upon us and Thanksgiving travel is expected to surge back to pre-pandemic levels.For some, it's a chance to see family once again."I think I'm just mostly excited to see my mom," said Shawn Brown of Havertown, Pa.. "They're not from here, they don't live here. So any chance I get to see them, that actually just makes me really excited."Philadelphia International Airport estimates more than 845,000 guests will pass through the airport between November 19-30, marking a much busier travel year compared to 2020.However, the pandemic is still not over, and health professionals are urging everyone to be fully vaccinated and receive their booster shot now that the CDC approved it for all adults."We do know the antibody protection does wane for all three vaccines, so it is definitely encouraged to re-boost your immune system," said Dr. Delana Wardlaw who is a family physician with Temple Health.The CDC also recommends wearing masks indoors if in close proximity to people with weakened immune systems."We can't have our friends over because of the precautions," said Traci Campbell of Upper Darby, Pa.. "It just makes you feel a little different, but we still have to be grateful we still have our families. Some people lost family members before this holiday even came, so we just have to be grateful that we still have our family."The busiest travel days at the airport are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the weekend after, according to experts.