Allentown's Carson Kressley guest co-hosts 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Celebration

We are just days away from Thanksgiving, and while we can't have a parade on the Parkway this year, our holiday tradition will continue with the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day celebration! It will be socially distant and safe, but it will be a party.We're planning a festive Thanksgiving morning fete with all of the feels, especially if our special celebrity guest host Carson Kressley has anything to do with it."I'm so happy to be here. I'm always in Pennsylvania for Thanksgiving anyway, and this is really home for me," said the Allentown native. "Channel 6 has always been my station, so it just feels really good to be here."Last year, Kressley joined us on our Fan Cam golf cart on the parade route. It was a blast. This year, he will join us on the air and online for fun, food and nostalgia.Now that we're part of Kressley's tradition, we had to know more about the rest of his holiday.What is he thankful for this year?"I'm thankful for red wine and my family," Kressley says.Favorite Thanksgiving tradition?"If the weather is good, I usually go for a horseback ride with my family," Kressley says. "That's our tradition."Thanksgiving chef or guest?"I am the chef! I am Amish adjacent. I grew up very close to being Amish, and I make an amazing Pennsylvania Dutch potato filling," he said.Carson will be guest hosting with Rick and Cecily starting at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, and he's hanging with Adam and me on our Fan Cam livestream. We will be cooking, making cocktails and more.Tune in here on 6abc, 6abc.com and our family of streaming apps!