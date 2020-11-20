Survey: Americans may spend more during 2020 Thanksgiving; local businesses stocking shelves for holiday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Just days before Thanksgiving, people, of course, are talking about turkeys. A new survey finds Americans may spend more this holiday than in 2019."We have a 16-pound turkey," said Sari Kushner from Bala Cynwyd, Montgomery County.Sharon Smith, who was another shopper in the store, added, "We're vegetarian. So, no turkey."No matter what you're planning to set on your dining table, the constant for most is what you won't see; extended family."We're a family of three people, and we'll keep it that way," said Smith.Joyce Stewart, who Action News spoke with at Acme in Bala Cynwyd, is taking the CDC's recommendations seriously to avoid travel and limiting contact."I usually go somewhere for Thanksgiving," said Stewart.But this year, Stewart says she plans to spend the holiday alone at home.Smaller servings were also quite popular at busy Carlino's Market in Ardmore, Montgomery County."Normally we're used to our customers ordering for 12 to 15, sometimes 20 people. This year is more like four to six," said Chief Marketing Officer Nick Carlino.Friday, the market fulfilled their final day of custom Thanksgiving pre-orders."The volume is definitely more, just smaller amounts," Carlino added.Another local favorite that experienced good business traffic was the iconic bakery Termini Brothers."This is our 99th Thanksgiving," said Joseph Termini.While not sparred the challenges of the pandemic, the bakery is cranking tons of holiday favorites. Many of their orders were fulfilled online and through their mobile app.Their goal is to provide a little sweetness, especially during a time when things have been bitter."We will as though it's our responsibility to do everything we can to present some normalcy here," Termini said.