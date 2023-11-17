Philadelphia International Airport expects busiest week for Thanksgiving travel since 2019

Starting today, and every day that follows, more travelers will pack the Philadelphia International Airport as we approach Thanksgiving.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're flying out of or into Philly next week, you'll have plenty of company.

Philadelphia International Airport expects the busiest week for Thanksgiving travel since before the pandemic.

Airport officials say nearly 905,000 people are expected to pass through between Nov. 17 and Nov. 28.

Travel numbers are expected to peak on Sunday, Nov. 26 with more than 92,000 arriving and departing travelers.

The second busiest day is expected to be the Weds., Nov. 22 with nearly 82,000 travelers.

Just over a million people passed through the airport during the same period in 2019.

To make things as smooth as possible, airport officials recommend you show up at least two hours before your boarding time for domestic flights, and three hours before international flights.

Passengers are also encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest flight status information.