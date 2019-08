It's FYI's 2019 Best of Philly Show!

Andario - The Best Surburban Restaurant

This week on FYI Philly, we are teaming up with Philadelphia Magazine for the annual Best of Philly Show! Be sure the watch Saturday at 7, Sunday at 1 and Sunday at midnight!Every year, Philadelphia Magazine rounds up the best that the city has to offer... everything from the best burger and cheesesteak (*hint, it's a salmon cheesesteak, this year) to the best spot for drag queen events or natural hair care products. There are 341 winners this year, with Gritty on the cover as the Best Philadelphian.Every year, the 'food team' over at Philadelphia Magazine is out and about - trying new restaurants, bars, and bites! It's a tough job, butget to do it... and the results all come together in this much-anticipated list!300 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125267-273-1234106 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380484-887-0919627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147267-534-307631 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103267-886-85521500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102267-761-5582736 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147(no phone)800 Mifflin St, Philadelphia, PA 19148215-693-6206Here are some of the best spots for wine, coffee and dessert.414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147(267) 319-80181800 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 419-5052206 S 45th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104(267) 519-24942153 S Hancock St. Philadelphia, PA 19148(215) 462-1637162 Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087(610) 971-0300265 South 44th Street, West Philadelphia, PA 19104215-222-5829From the best co-working space (which also happens to be home to the best ice cream sandwich) to the best spot for sporty kids and the best bar for parents, here are some more picks from Philadelphia Magazine's Best of Philly 20192413 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125(267) 702-0280814 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123The boutique scene in Philadelphia is strong. Here's the roundup for Best of Philly's 2019 Shopping & Style.2858 Memphis St, Philadelphia, PA 191341318 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107113 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107From the best spot for fun on a rainy day to the best hidden-gem museum, here are some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best of Philly 2019 in fun & games.17th & Fairmount Ave (entrance on 17th), Philadelphia, PA 19130(215) 765-2679Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215.893.1999 (ticket sales)129 S 30th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104(267) 353-8521121 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 923-0818104 Centerton Rd., Mt. Laurel Township, NJ 08054(856) 793-40864613 Newhall Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144(215) 251-1653August 27-November 17, 20191114 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-893-19991901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 686-53223400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104From the best new gym to the best spot in the city for men's grooming, here are some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best the city has to offer when it comes to taking care of yourself and your health.125 South 18th Street2nd floorPhiladelphia, PA 19103(215) 618-30891900 Market Street (entrance on 20th street), Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 278-2912(267) 282-1270 | | info@themonstermilers.org 1632 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146(215) 515-3755529 S. 4th Street (4th & South), Philadelphia, PA 19147(267) 273-0837Because more and more, people want to have fun outdoors, all year round. Here are some highlights from Philadelphia Magazine's Best of Philly 2019 picks for the best outdoor activities for each month of the year.Penn's Landing, 101 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 191065400 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19143(215) 729-528119 East Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148(215) 389-2695137 West Knowlton Road, Media, PA 19063(610) 876-71161001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348Philadelphia Magazine's 'Best of Philly' lists also give props 'down the shore', with some hot spots for fun and relaxation... in Atlantic City!Borgata1 Borgata WayAtlantic City, N.J. 08401609-317-72491000 BoardwalkAtlantic City, N.J. 08401609-449-1000Beach blocks: Tennessee Ave., St. James Place, S. New York Ave.Atlantic City, N.J. 08401Boardwalk at Bartram AvenueBoardwalk north of Ocean Resort Casino, to Gardiner's Basin