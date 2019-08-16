It's FYI's 2019 Best of Philly Show!

Every year, Philadelphia Magazine rounds up the best that the city has to offer... everything from the best burger and cheesesteak (*hint, it's a salmon cheesesteak, this year) to the best spot for drag queen events or natural hair care products. There are 341 winners this year, with Gritty on the cover as the Best Philadelphian.
Every year, the 'food team' over at Philadelphia Magazine is out and about - trying new restaurants, bars, and bites! It's a tough job, but they get to do it... and the results all come together in this much-anticipated list!
Best New BYOB
Sarvida|Website
300 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-273-1234
Best Suburban Restaurant
Andiario|Website
106 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380
484-887-0919
Best Neighborhood Restaurant
Cry Baby Pasta|Website
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-534-3076
Best Outdoor Dining
Harper's Garden|Website
31 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-886-8552
Best Millennial-Bait Restaurant
BlumeWebsite
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
267-761-5582
Best Takeout Shop
Angelo's|Website
736 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(no phone)
Best Rooftop Bar
Irwin's|Website
800 Mifflin St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-693-6206
Here are some of the best spots for wine, coffee and dessert.
Best Wine Bar
Bloomsday Café|Website | Facebook
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 319-8018
Best Secret Restaurant
Vernick Coffee Bar|Website | Facebook
1800 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 419-5052
Best Neighborhood Hangout
Jezabel's Argentine Cafe & Bakery|Website | Facebook
206 S 45th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 519-2494
Best New Jewish Bakery
Lipkin's|Website | Facebook
2153 S Hancock St. Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-1637
Best Desserts
Aux Petite Delices|Website | Facebook
162 Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 971-0300
Best Vegan Dessert-Rose Lemonade
Popsicle at Lil Pop Shop|Website | Facebook
265 South 44th Street, West Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-222-5829
This year we had an entire SEGMENT dedicated to the Best Croissant.
The flaky treat deserves its own page this year!
From the best co-working space (which also happens to be home to the best ice cream sandwich) to the best spot for sporty kids and the best bar for parents, here are some more picks from Philadelphia Magazine's Best of Philly 2019
Best Co-Working Space & Best Ice Cream Sandwich
Flow State Coffee Bar| Website|FB
2413 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 702-0280
Best Spot for Sporty City Kids
Phield House |Website |FB
814 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Best Bar for Parents
Craft Hall |Website |FB
901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
The boutique scene in Philadelphia is strong. Here's the roundup for Best of Philly's 2019 Shopping & Style.
Best Vintage Home Emporium
Jinxed | Website|Facebook
2858 Memphis St, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Best One-of-a kind Denim
Liza Denim | Website|Instagram|Facebook
Best Sustainable Local Brand
Lobo Mau|Website|Instagram|Facebook
Best Eyewear
I Love Eyewear|Website|Facebook|Instagram
1318 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Best Statement Jewelry
Bella Turka|Website|Instagram
113 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Best Local Bookstore
Uncle Bobbie's
Website
From the best spot for fun on a rainy day to the best hidden-gem museum, here are some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best of Philly 2019 in fun & games.
Best Rainy Day Fun
Thirsty Dice | Website |FB
17th & Fairmount Ave (entrance on 17th), Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 765-2679
Best Cultural Institution
Philadelphia Orchestra | Website | FB
Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.893.1999 (ticket sales)
Best College Playground
The Post at Cira Garage|Website |FB
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 353-8521
Best Public Space
Cherry Street Pier | Website | FB
121 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 923-0818
Best Fun with Balls
Topgolf - Mt. Laurel | Website | FB
104 Centerton Rd., Mt. Laurel Township, NJ 08054
(856) 793-4086
Best Hidden Gem Museum
The Colored Girls Museum |Website| FB
4613 Newhall Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
(215) 251-1653
Best Hard-to-get-ticket
Broadway Philadelphia: Hamilton, the Musical | Tickets
Forrest Theatre
August 27-November 17, 2019
1114 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-893-1999
Best Cultural Tour
Parkway Central Library-Free Library of Philadelphia |Website
1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 686-5322
Best Institution to Re-Discover
Philadelphia Zoo | Website | FB
3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
From the best new gym to the best spot in the city for men's grooming, here are some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best the city has to offer when it comes to taking care of yourself and your health.
Best Men's Grooming, City
DAPR Grooming Parlour | Website |FB
125 South 18th Street, 2nd floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 618-3089
Best New Gym
Everybody Fights |Website |FB
1900 Market Street (entrance on 20th street), Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 278-2912
Best Running Club
The Monster Milers | Website
(267) 282-1270 | | info@themonstermilers.org
Best Spin Studio
Revel Ride | Website| FB
1632 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 515-3755
Best Natural Hair Care Shop
Marsh and Mane | Website |FB
529 S. 4th Street (4th & South), Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 273-0837
Because more and more, people want to have fun outdoors, all year round. Here are some highlights from Philadelphia Magazine's Best of Philly 2019 picks for the best outdoor activities for each month of the year.
January-Winterfest| Website| FB
Penn's Landing, 101 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
May-Bartram's Garden | Website | FB
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 729-5281
June-South Bowl | Website | FB
19 East Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148(215) 389-2695
October-Linvilla Orchards | Website | FB
137 West Knowlton Road, Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-7116
December-Longwood Gardens | Website | FB
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348
Philadelphia Magazine's 'Best of Philly' lists also give props 'down the shore', with some hot spots for fun and relaxation... in Atlantic City!
Best Sports Book
Moneyline Bar & Book|Website
Borgata
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
609-317-7249
Best New Casino
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino|Website
1000 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
609-449-1000
Best Hope for A.C.'s Future
The Orange Loop|Website
Beach blocks: Tennessee Ave., St. James Place, S. New York Ave.
Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
Best Beach
Bartram Avenue Beach
Boardwalk at Bartram Avenue
Best Place That'll Make You Forget You're In A.C
Boardwalk Extension
Boardwalk north of Ocean Resort Casino, to Gardiner's Basin