'Bachelor' cast revealed: Meet the 31 contestants vying for Clayton Echard's heart

PHOTOS: Meet the new cast of "The Bachelor" season 26
- Cassidy, 26, an executive recruiter from Los Angeles, Calif.
- Claire, 28, a spray tanner from Virginia Beach, Va.
- Daria, 24, a law student from New Haven, Conn.
- Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany
- Elizabeth, 32, a real estate adviser from Highlands Ranch, Colo.
- Ency, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, Calif.
- Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo.
- Genevive, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, Calif.
- Hailey, 26, a pediatric nurse from Orlando, Fla.
- Hunter, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, N.C.
- Ivana, 31, a bar mitzvah dancer from Queens, N.Y.
- Jane, 22, a social media director from Los Angeles, Calif.
- Jill, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, R.I.
- Kate, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, Calif.
- Kira, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pa.
- Lindsay D., 27, a neonatal nurse from Jacksonville, Fla.
- Lyndsey W., 28 an industrial sale representative from Houston, Texas
- Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, N.J.
- Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Gainesville, Fla.
- Melina, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, Calif.
- Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla.
- Rianna, 26, a registered nurse from Dallas, Texas
- Salley, 26, a previously engaged spine surgery robot operator from Charlottesville, Va.
- Samantha, 26, an occupational therapist from San Diego, Calif.
- Sarah, 23, a wealth management adviser from New York City, N.Y.
- Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Ohio
- Shanae, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio
- Sierra, 26, a yoga instructor from Dallas, Texas
- Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va.
- Teddi, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, Calif.
- Tessa, 26, a human resources specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.
The women of Clayton's season are here and they're ready to find love! ❤️ #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/jqVboMQfy7— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 15, 2021
Viewers watched Clayton as he tried to win current "Bachelorette" Michelle Young's heart but fell short. One crowd he did win over was Michelle's 5th-grade students. They gave him some words of wisdom and encouragement as they hoped he would find love again.
Clayton shared his genuine desire to find a partner and start a family, and now he'll get his second chance at finding that great love. Click here to learn more about Clayton.
The new season of "The Bachelor" premieres Monday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Stream next day on Hulu.