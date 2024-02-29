'Bachelor' Joey Graziadei talks about dramatic final rose ceremony ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are halfway through Joey Graziadei's season as "The Bachelor." And while the show airs, the 28-year-old Royersford native and the West Chester University alumnus is here at home with family in Phoenixville.

"When I'm able to be at home, I'm watching the show on the couch with my sister, my brother-in-law and my dad," Graziadei explains. "We're just kind of watching it together and I get to obviously share things with them and get to enjoy it with them."

He says it's been hard holding the secret to his season's ending.

"I try my best," he laughs. "I'm learning through this. I think that you can probably see, through the season, how I wear my emotions on my face. I know what happened. I know how everything went. I think the most important thing is just to try to hold that storyline in, because people deserve to watch it how they want to watch it."

Graziadei is getting closer to the airing of the finale. He says that the ending is "unprecedented."

"That final episode is something that I know a lot of people are holding on to," he says. "They want to understand what happens. It's like being able to see the end of a movie before you actually know what it's going to be. It's getting people on the edge of their seats. I would just tell them to take a little time, relax, and enjoy the process. There's still a lot left before we get there."

I compared it to reading the last page of the book first.

"It's not even the last page," Graziadei says of the finale. "It's the idea of the last page. You're gonna have to wait and see what the context is, and what it means. I think people want to know, and that's great because they're invested. But what it means and what exactly it is, you won't really understand that until you watch the last episode."

"The Bachelor" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on 6abc.