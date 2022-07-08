game show

'Abbott Elementary' star hosts new ABC game show 'The Final Straw'

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is the executive producer of the show.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Abbott Elementary' star hosts new ABC game show 'The Final Straw'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the stars of ABC's hit show "Abbott Elementary" is now hosting a brand new game show here on 6abc.

It's called "The Final Straw" and it debuts this Sunday.

Our Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with actress and comedian Janelle James about this hilarious, larger-than-life game show.

The stakes are high as four teams face off against a tremendous tipping tower.

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is the executive producer of the show.

James is there with hilarious commentary as teams try to strategically remove items from "The Mega Stack" without tipping it -- kind of like a life-sized Jenga.

"It's a physical game show with huge stacks, 16-foot towers of things to be pulled from, and the teams go head-to-head as they pull these items," James explains. "And then it all falls over in a spectacular fashion."

The question? Does James know which item is the final straw?

"No," she laughs. "That's part of the excitement. I like to think that I know, but only gravity knows."

James says the show is 20% of strategy and 80% luck.

The grand prize is $250,000.

The Final Straw debuts Sunday at 9 p.m. on 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabcabc premieresgame show
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAME SHOW
Kelly Ripa tackles 'Generation Gap' in new ABC primetime game show
Philly's Ryan Long receives Jeopardy! winnings at 6abc studios
Former Jeopardy! contestant runs game show marathon for charity
Meet Ryan Long -- the Jeopardy! contestant who's on a winning streak!
TOP STORIES
2 men fatally shot during funeral procession in Upper Darby
Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' star, dies at 79
What we're learning about Center City rape suspect's criminal history
Mom of accused gunman in Delco road rage shooting charged
Mercer County pizza man 'Sally Slices' becomes viral TikToker
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Pa. 911 dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death
Show More
7 young suspects wanted in deadly attack on 73-year-old man
Man shot 6 times during Thorndale drive-by shooting; suspect sought
Feeling hungry? Here's how to get paid to review Vegas casino buffets
AccuWeather: Wet & Cool Start To The Weekend
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
More TOP STORIES News