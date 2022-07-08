PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the stars of ABC's hit show "Abbott Elementary" is now hosting a brand new game show here on 6abc.
It's called "The Final Straw" and it debuts this Sunday.
Our Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with actress and comedian Janelle James about this hilarious, larger-than-life game show.
The stakes are high as four teams face off against a tremendous tipping tower.
Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is the executive producer of the show.
James is there with hilarious commentary as teams try to strategically remove items from "The Mega Stack" without tipping it -- kind of like a life-sized Jenga.
"It's a physical game show with huge stacks, 16-foot towers of things to be pulled from, and the teams go head-to-head as they pull these items," James explains. "And then it all falls over in a spectacular fashion."
The question? Does James know which item is the final straw?
"No," she laughs. "That's part of the excitement. I like to think that I know, but only gravity knows."
James says the show is 20% of strategy and 80% luck.
The grand prize is $250,000.
The Final Straw debuts Sunday at 9 p.m. on 6abc.
'Abbott Elementary' star hosts new ABC game show 'The Final Straw'
Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is the executive producer of the show.
GAME SHOW
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News