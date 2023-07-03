The Funplex brings amusements and super summer splashes all summer long

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- This local destination for fun is second to none.
The Funplex in Mt. Laurel has a lot to offer for a full day of family activities and entertainment.
The outdoor section features amusement park rides, mini golf, and a waterpark complete with slides, tubes, and pools.
Cabanas offer privacy and shade, each with a television, fan, and fridge.
Head indoors for the arcade, bowling alley, go-karts, and more rides.
With food options offered throughout, you get a fun-filled experience for kids of all ages.
The Funplex | Facebook | Instagram
3320-24 Route 38, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
856-273-9061
open 7 days a week