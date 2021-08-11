events

Bethlehem, Pa. filmmaker brings new film to the Lehigh Valley, seeks extras

Filmmaker Danny Roebuck is looking for extras on Saturday, August 14.
By
BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Like Woody Allen's New York City and M. Night Shyamalan's Philadelphia, Danny Roebuck keeps bringing his films home to the Lehigh Valley.

If you've seen film crews around town, it's because the Bethlehem, Pa. native is shooting his latest film at this very moment.

"The Hail Mary" is about both football and faith and is being filmed in local schools, at local stadiums, cathedrals, diners, and plumbing stores, most with their real-life names and signs.

It's not just being shot in the Lehigh Valley, but it stars the Lehigh Valley.

"It's very important to me as a guy who grew up here in the Lehigh Valley," Roebuck said. "I had to go to Hollywood. Nobody brought Hollywood to me. So now I'm bringing Hollywood to them."

Roebuck is an actor first, famous for roles on Lost and Glee. He's also a screenwriter, director, and filmmaker.

Like his previous films, this one, "The Hail Mary," is being shot entirely here at home. It also features local actors.

Most of the cast is getting their first shot on the big screen.

"I did something that I've never done before," Roebuck said. "All of the boys play themselves. So I would say, 'Stop acting. Just be Derek. Just be Carter.'"

The crew is also local, and so are the interns.

"This is my first time being behind the scenes on a movie set," said Alexis Kuczek, an intern and student at Northampton Community College. "It's a really great vantage point."

RELATED: hester County's M. Night Shyamalan talks about his new supernatural thriller 'Old'

The film is also a sort of historical time capsule, especially for the Mary Immaculate Seminary.

"They'll be able to see what the seminary looked like before it becomes a luxury hotel," he added.

The film stars Roebuck as a man offered redemption by a nun. Growing up Catholic, it's his way of celebrating the sisterhood.

"Hollywood makes fun of them, and it's ridiculous," he said. "We're not. My movie is a tribute."

Roebuck is looking for extras on Saturday, August 14.

Just show up at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium at 8 p.m.

No registration is required.

Click here for more information.

