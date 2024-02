The National Civil War Museum dedicated to telling important chapter in American history

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In this edition of One Tank Trips, we're hitting the road to learn about an important chapter in American history.

The National Civil War Museum is one of the largest museums in the country dedicated solely to this conflict and the legacy that remains with us to this day.

The museum is located in Harrisburg, less than two hours from Philadelphia.

Action News photojournalist Dave Edwards takes us there.