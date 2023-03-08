Oscars 2023: Here are some of the longshot nominees going for gold

We're counting down to the Oscars this weekend and some of the performers seem like "sure things" to get the gold.

Hosea Sanders checks out some nominees who may be long shots -- but we do like some "shockers" on the big night, maybe from "The King Of Rock 'n Roll."

"Kids who are coming up saying the movie inspired them to play the guitar, with older women who have seen Elvis in concert and how they're moved by it," said Austin Butler, Best Actor nominee.

Butler is not the front-runner but his performance is a show-stopper with some wins this season.

"Elvis Presley himself, you were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much," Butler said at the Golden Globes.

"I love you so much to get to cohabitate in this creative space with you every day. All I did every day was aspire to be your equal," said fellow Best Actor nominee, Colin Farrell.

Farrell won the Golden Globe. He and his real-life pal, Brendan Gleeson, are both nominated for "The Banshees Of Inisherin," but in different categories.

"I'm a fan of the film all my life," Farrell said. "I'm an actor since I was 19 or 20, and so to see people whose work you've leaned into, whose work you've been moved by, that's the commonality."

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" is moving full speed ahead to sweep a lot of categories and is no longer the underdog!

"One of the things we hear often is, 'this is a first time I feel represented by a movie,'" said nominated filmmaker, Daniel Kwan.

"I just want to say, I love these two guys. They changed my life," said Best Supporting Actor nominee, Ke Huy Quan.

"I think everything I've done up to this point has made me ready to finally be honest about the fact that it's not easy to be a kid," said fellow nominated filmmaker, Steven Spielberg.

But don't count out Spielberg, who told his life story in "The Fabelmans."

Hollywood loves movies about movies, and Spielberg did that in a magical, personal way.

Voters might recognize "The Fabelman's" and support the "old guard" in one category.

Spielberg even said he learn a lot from new talent like, "The Daniels." He's already got the "classic" stuff down.