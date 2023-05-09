Bangladeshi couple opens cozy spot Royal Indian Cuisine restaurant in Rittenhouse Square

The Royal Indian Cuisine serves up traditional dishes in a small space with a big menu.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the heart of Rittenhouse, The Royal Indian Cuisine serves up traditional dishes in a small space with a big menu.

Husband and wife owners Mahammad Ikbal and Miss Parven met in their home country of Bangladesh, and opened the restaurant after the rise of Uber brought an end to Mahammad's taxi business.

The couple also keeps their cultural connection strong by partnering on a new spot in Upper Darby, named after Dhaka - the capital of Bangladesh.

The Royal Indian Cuisine | Facebook | Instagram

272 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-732-77777

11am-10:30pm, closed Tuesdays

Dhaka Club

8925 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082

484-454-5830