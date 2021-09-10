restaurant

Moe's Tavern, based on 'The Simpsons,' pops up at Springfield Mall in Delco

Patrons can grab a Duff D'oh! Beer brewed by Evil Genius Beer.
By
Moe's Tavern pops up at Springfield Mall in Delco

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you always wondered where the fictional Springfield is located in "The Simpsons" cartoon, for a short time you can say Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Moe's Tavern, a fan-made pop-up event, opens Friday at the Springfield Mall.

It's made to feel like customers are inside the iconic bar from the hit animated TV show.

The family-friendly pop-up spot even has Homer Simpson peering in through a fake window.

Fans can shoot some pool and catch crank phone calls that Bart Simpson made famous.

Adult customers can even order Duff Do'h! Beer brewed by Philadelphia's popular Evil Genius Beer.

And if you're thinking "mmmm donuts," you can order a Drunkin' D'Ohnuts Shake - an extra thick, hand-scooped vanilla milkshake, topped with two large, pink frosted doughnuts and served in a take-home commemorative glass.

Moe's Tavern Pop Up opens Friday and runs on the weekends through September 26.

Organizers say timed tickets must be purchased in advance and your food will be ready for you at your selected time.

Ticket packages start at $37 for adults and include food, choice of a custom-labeled craft soda, custom-labeled water, or Duff D'oh! Beer, and commemorative swag. Kids tickets (ages 7 and under) are $20 and include food and choice of apple juice or water.

JMC Pop Ups, the company behind this Moe's Tavern event, recently brought Galaxy Burger and Beyond to the Springfield and Willow Grove malls, and McDowell's to the Cherry Hill Mall.

More Details: https://moespopup.com/
