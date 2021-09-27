the view

'No one's got it:' 'The View' chaos sparked by false-positive COVID-19 test results, hosts say

EMBED <>More Videos

'The View' chaos sparked by false-positive COVID-19 test results

NEW YORK -- It now appears the COVID-inspired chaos on Friday at 'The View' was indeed due to false-positive test results.

On Monday, host Joy Behar said she and co-hosts Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines have received numerous COVID-19 tests and the Friday results turned out to be "false positives."

"I'm thrilled to report that Sunny and Ana's Friday results turned out to be false positives," she said. "No one's got it. It was a mistake of sorts."

Navarro and Hostin were asked to leave the anchor desk in the middle of the live show on Friday, and the remaining anchors subsequently explained that the two had tested positive.

The panelists were moments away from introducing Vice President Kamala Harris to the show for an in-person interview in their New York City studio.
WATCH:
EMBED More News Videos

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were removed from the set of 'The View' after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of an interview with Kamala Harris.



Harris, who had planned to join the table, was instead interviewed remotely from another room inside ABC's building about 10 minutes before the show wrapped. "The View" has invited her to return.

EMBED More News Videos

Two hosts of ABC's "The View" were pulled from set during the show's live broadcast Friday after learning that they tested positive for COVID-19.



On Monday, Behar thanked Harris for the interview under "extortionary circumstances."

"We want to thank Vice President Harris and her incredible team for working with us to make sure everyone was safe," she said.

Harris did not interact with Hostin or Navarro before the show, according to a White House official. Both hosts are fully vaccinated, their colleagues said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citykamala harriscoronavirusabcthe viewu.s. & worldotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
THE VIEW
'The View' COVID chaos possibly sparked by false-positive test results
Kamala Harris to face panelists on 'The View' Friday
Meghan McCain leaving 'The View'
What it's like to be a female comedian in an industry run by men
TOP STORIES
Trial for Montco teen charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend 30 times
76ers confirm Simmons won't report to training camp
Physician Support line offers help for overstressed doctors, nurses
Andy Reid in stable condition at hospital
Shooting outside Center City hotel under investigation
Cheryl Burke says she has COVID-19
Record-breaking! 66-yard field goal makes NFL history
Show More
Eagles/Cowboys on MNF! How to watch, score prediction and more
Pfizer to ask for approval of COVID vaccine for kids in matter of days
Mayor: 'I am heartbroken and outraged' after city tops 400 homicides
Philadelphia Eagles activate TE Zach Ertz from COVID-19 list ahead ...
NJ high school changes dismissal time due to bus driver shortage
More TOP STORIES News