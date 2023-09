New leader of Theatre Philadelphia Sabriaya Shipley ready to make an impact on local arts scene

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- She is the first member of the black queer community to lead Theatre Philadelphia, an organization dedicated to bringing people together and celebrating the city's multifaceted theatre community.

Sabriaya Shipley says she hopes her new role will expand programming and diversify the growing face of this industry.

