Montgomery County theater brings back fan-favorite show that will have whole family laughing

Montgomery County theater brings back fan-favorite show that will have whole family laughing

Montgomery County theater brings back fan-favorite show that will have whole family laughing

Montgomery County theater brings back fan-favorite show that will have whole family laughing

Montgomery County theater brings back fan-favorite show that will have whole family laughing

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you're looking for a show that will have the whole family laughing out loud, there's a comedy on stage in Montgomery County that's described as snazzy, wacky, and completely unpredictable.

Theatre Horizon in Norristown brought back the fan-favorite show, 'Broccoli, Roosevelt & Mr. House.'

The show is interactive, so come ready to play!

"If the fun-o-meter drops below 10, we don't know what happens," laughed Justin Jain, who plays Roosevelt.

"That's one of the fun things about this show. It's a real, true, joy-forward experience for the whole family," he added.

"This piece is really about friendship and connection and community," explained Jacinta Yelland, who plays Mr. House. "I think we really need that right now and it's what is important about the show."

The funny, all-ages-included extravaganza was created by The Berserker Residents, a self-described troupe of tried and true theatrical troubadours.

"We're all highly trained clowns," said Bradley Wrenn, who plays Broccoli. "You're in good hands with us. We have professional-grade goof that we're bringing to the stage."

The question is, can they get kids to love broccoli?

"Yes. Undeniably," Wrenn said. "Especially broccoli that dances like a ballerina. I'm like the Taylor Swift of vegetables."

The cast says the show is perfect for anyone ages 5 to 95.

"I don't want to give away anything, but somebody might be going home with actual broccoli at the end of the show," Wrenn said.

'Broccoli, Roosevelt & Mr. House' runs through Sunday for a limited engagement at Theatre Horizon in Norristown.