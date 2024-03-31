Thief steals from donation box at Philadelphia church on Easter weekend

"It's just heartbreaking to think somebody would come in and shame a church like that," church officials say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite a difficult start to Holy Saturday, church services went at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Philadelphia.

"Our faith is strong," said Tony Volpe, the sexton at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church. "Nothing is going to let us down."

Volpe said around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, he noticed the wooden donation box was broken on the floor and all the money was gone.

"It's just heartbreaking to think somebody would come in and shame a church like that," said Volpe.

Volpe said they left the doors open for parishioners to pray during the holiest week of the year.

"For this to happen today, it couldn't be worse timing," said Chris Labovitz.

Labovitz has been a member of the church since 1987, and he created the box about 15 years ago.

"It's horrible," said Labovitz. "It's sad you can't leave a church open."

Volpe does not know how much money was stolen, but he said the funds help the community and renovations of the chapel.

"We're not a wealthy parish, but we need every cent we can get, and it is a hardship to our parish," said Volpe.

"I've been in this neighborhood for a dozen or so years and it's a good neighborhood, but like any place, you have to be careful and vigilant," said Father Joseph Farrell.

The church hopes this is a wake-up call for all worshippers.

"Learn from our mistake," said Volpe. "We were lax with it. Maybe we can all learn, and hopefully, this person doesn't go to another church or place to steal."

Volpe said he filed a report with Philadelphia police who confirmed they went to the church Saturday afternoon.

Volpe hopes the thief will have a change of heart and return the money.