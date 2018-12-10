U.S. & WORLD

Thieves with bolt cutters steal Salvation Army Red Kettle

Two men in Minnesota might be considered real-life Grinches.

They are seen on video stealing a Salvation Army Red Kettle.

They used bolt cutters to swipe it from outside of a grocery store in Blaine.

Police don't know how much money was in the kettle.

"Everywhere, public contributions to Salvation Army kettles enable the organization to continue its year-round efforts at helping those who would otherwise be forgotten," the Salvation Army said.

The suspects could face felony possession of theft tools, theft, and damage to property charges.

The Blaine Police Department thanked the public for the "numerous tips" they have received, but confirmed the investigation is still active.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
