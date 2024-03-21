FYI Philly checks out 9 Prime, Sunday Girl Dog Cafe, Kismet Luncheonette and more local flavors

Alicia Vitarelli and Christie Ileto host the March 23 FYI Philly with a show packed with flavor around Philadelphia.

Alicia Vitarelli and Christie Ileto host the March 23 FYI Philly with a show packed with flavor around Philadelphia.

Alicia Vitarelli and Christie Ileto host the March 23 FYI Philly with a show packed with flavor around Philadelphia.

Alicia Vitarelli and Christie Ileto host the March 23 FYI Philly with a show packed with flavor around Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 9 Prime brings fine dining to historic West Chester building

Chester County's first bank is now its most luxe dining destination.

9 Prime took over The First National Bank building in downtown West Chester and has renovated the historic space that dates back to 1863.

You will find some of the original bank features like the teller windows and the vault, which has been restored and converted into a private dining area.

The menu is elevated steakhouse fare with nine cuts of prime steaks to choose from.

They offer dry-aged meats that are aged in-house.

The cocktail menu includes a number of bank-themed drinks.

Elegance is the main goal with soundproof walls, custom-made chandeliers and a grand staircase as you enter the restaurant.

9 Prime | Facebook | Instagram

9 North High Street, West Chester PA 19380

Kismet Luncheonette expands on the bagel and bialy business

Alexandra and Jacob Cohen have made a new addition to the Kismet family.

The Kismet Luncheonette is a brand new spot in Penn Valley, Pa.

The space expands the menu for the entrepreneurs who have turned their pandemic bagel project into a business that employs more than 50 people.

The new spot has breakfast sandwiches, lunch offerings, donuts and soft serve ice cream to go along with the bagel and cream cheese staples and bialy menu that already existed at their other shops.

The couple now has four locations.

Kismet Luncheonette | Facebook | Instagram

801 Montgomery Avenue, Penn Valley, PA 19072

Sunday Girl - Jalyn

Mean Bean Coffee and Cream is a communal gathering point for Glenmoore

Mean Bean Coffee and Cream in Glenmoore is serving up fresh brewed coffee and hand-scooped ice cream.

The shop had its soft opening in late December and is ready to serve the Chester County community.

The website describes the shop as "a place where people can come together, share ideas, relax, and enjoy a unique place tucked in the heart of Wallace Township."

Mean Bean offers a wide variety of specialty coffee and tea roasted to perfection.

From rich and bold espresso to delicate teas, there is something for every taste preference.

They also offer a selection of baked items and ice cream made close to home with some of the best ingredients.

The recent soft opening gave the community a taste of their ice cream offerings including Moose Tracks, Cookies and Cream, Cotton Candy, "Oat-mazing Cookie Dough" and a few others.

They also have milkshakes in the same flavors.

Co-owners, Royce and Julie Dorman, collaborated with their friends Justin Wenk and Rachael Behrndt to open this bustling space.

All four owners grew up in the area and feel a sense of pride in bringing their community together through a great cup of coffee.

Mean Bean Coffee and Cream | Instagram | Facebook

1941 Creek Road, Glenmoore PA 19343

484-288-8021

Puttshack's new spin on mini-golf brings high-tech tee times to Philly

Puttshack, the global chain of "tech-infused mini-golf" spots, just landed in Philly, its seventeenth location in the world.

The entertainment hub takes up an entire city block inside The Shops at Liberty Place.

Guests can play four courses of nine holes each, have drinks at two bars, enjoy upscale food including private dining, and vibe with a DJ spinning tunes on weekends after 8:00pm.

Each hole has a different theme, with names like Trivial Putt-suit, Slam Dunk and Beer Pong.

The tech-focus centers around the Track-a-Ball technology that has programmed every golf ball with four million lines of code.

The ball knows exactly which hole you are at, it keeps your score, and it tracks your entire game so you can enjoy the fun.

Puttshack - Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

The Shops at Liberty Place

1625 Chestnut Street, 1st Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sunday-Wednesday, 11:00am - 11:00pm

Thursday-Saturday, 11:00am - 1:00am

(must be 21+ to enter after 8:00pm)

City Fitness launches new flagship gym in Northern Liberties

City Fitness has a new 24,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility at 2nd and Spring Garden Streets that is designed to be everything for everyone.

The gym features all the accoutrements of a typical gym like cardio, free weights and weight machines.

But this facility offers much more including recovery rooms, cryotherapy and classrooms that offer change-of-pace performance lessons from meditation to high-intensity training.

The new facility will also house an outdoor area with incredible views of the city skyline, a year-round three-lane lap pool and an outdoor space for working out or chilling out.

The new facility is built on the exact same spot where owner Ken Davies built his first gym in 2007.

It's the eighth gym he has opened since and this one is meant to embody fitness for both physical and mental.

City Fitness | Facebook | Instagram

200 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia PA 19123

The Big Deal

The Big Deal

Connect with cozy comforts.

Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom bring some great deals for cozy essentials.

The Art of the Brick on view at The Franklin Institute through Sept. 2

The Franklin Institute is kicking off its 200th anniversary celebration with The Art of the Brick, which features the work of brick artist Nathan Sawaya.

It is the world's largest display of LEGO art.

The exhibition started touring in 2007.

There are many sculptures new to Philadelphia this year, including Decisions.

The Art of the Brick's largest piece has more than 110,000 bricks.

Also on view is PERNiCiEM, "Latin for extinction."

The past masters' gallery focuses on art history, featuring recreations of famous art works made of LEGO bricks.

Basquiat's Pez Dispenser and Frida Kahlo's The Frame are part of the exhibition.

Some of his original works have become iconic fan favorites.

The Franklin Institute also commissioned a Philadelphia exclusive.

A new special Benjamin Franklin National Memorial piece will be in the exhibition.

And visitors can create their own sculptures in the 9,000-square-foot play space.

The Art of the Brick is on view through September 2 at The Franklin Institute.

The Art of the Brick | The Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103