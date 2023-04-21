Officials search for escaped offender from community corrections center in Delaware

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, a blue cap, white sneakers, and black socks.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware authorities are searching for an offender who they say failed to return to a correctional center after leaving on a work pass Thursday.

The Delaware Department of Correction announced Thomas Rothwell, 36, willingly walked away from the Plummer Community Corrections Center in Wilmington.

Rothwell originally left the facility on an approved work pass. Now, his whereabouts are unknown and unauthorized.

Officials issued a warrant for escape after conviction on Rothwell.

Community corrections centers are Level 4 facilities where state officials manage offenders who are transitioning back into society, officials say.

These centers are different from Level 5 prisons in several ways. Offenders in Level 4 centers can leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs or attend approved treatment sessions.

Rothwell is described by officials as a 6'6" tall man with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs approximately 220 lbs. and has tattoos on both of his hands.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, a blue cap, white sneakers, and black socks.

His current offense is listed as stalking.

Anyone with information on this offender is asked to call (800) 542-9524 or their local police department.