Health & Fitness

CHAT RECAP: Getting the Right Treatment for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS)

EMBED <>More Videos

CHAT RECAP: Getting the Right Treatment for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS) is a condition that causes pain and weakness in the shoulders, neck, chest, arms and fingers. This commonly misdiagnosed problem occurs when blood vessels or nerves between the collarbone and first rib are compressed.

Physical therapy or medication often successfully relieve the symptoms of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. If these treatments fail to help, Temple's experienced thoracic outlet surgeons can offer an advanced procedure called decompression surgery to relieve the pressure on the nerves and blood vessels. Learn more about TOS.

Roman V. Petrov, MD, PhD, FACS, Assistant Professor, Thoracic Medicine and Surgery, Lewis Katz School of Medicine, Temple University
Dr. Petrov is a board-certified thoracic and cardiac surgeon with a special interest in Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. He studied vascular surgery under one of the nation's leading TOS surgeons at the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Since coming to Temple in 2016, Dr. Petrov has been awarded the status of Philadelphia magazine's Top Doctors for the third consecutive year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstuh chat
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News