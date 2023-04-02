Image taken in Mount Laurel, New Jersey on Saturday, April 1

Tornado, severe storms damage areas of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

The severe weather Saturday night prompted numerous tornado warnings and a confirmed tornado in Sussex County, Delaware.

Thunderstorms also made their way through areas in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Residents reported harsh cracks of thunder and lightning strikes in several places.

A confirmed tornado was located near Bridgeville, Delaware, shortly after 6 p.m. It was moving east at approximately 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Image taken in Ellendale, Delaware on Saturday, April 1

The severe storms and tornado left many homes and neighborhoods damaged as a result.

In Ellendale, Sussex County, Delaware, houses were partly destroyed due to the high powered winds from the storms. Power lines came down, as well as trees in some areas.

Image taken in Ellendale, Delaware on Saturday, April 1

Crews in Delaware are continuing a massive cleanup since the storm passed.