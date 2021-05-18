Rapper T.I., wife Tiny under investigation by LAPD for sexual assault

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD investigating T.I., wife for sexual assault

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police have opened a sexual assault investigation into rapper T.I., ABC News has confirmed.

The rapper, Clifford "T.I." Harris and his wife, singer Tameka "Tiny" Harris have been accused of multiple incidents of sexual abuse and other allegations in Georgia and California by an attorney who says he represents 11 alleged victims.

Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn came forward earlier this year asking authorities in the two states to look into allegations that date back more than 15 years. He claims the couple and others in their circle were involved in multiple instances of drugging, kidnapping and sexually assaulting women.

RELATED: Rapper T.I., wife Tiny facing sexual assault accusations
EMBED More News Videos

A lawyer is seeking an investigation into the allegations.



T.I. and Tiny have denied the allegations, saying any encounters were consensual, and that some of the alleged victims were just seeking attention for themselves.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed to ABC News it has an active sexual assault investigation open involving T.I.

One of the alleged victims spoke to LAPD detectives in April over allegations of a 2005 assault, the Daily Beast reported. The site also said a second victim filed a report with similar allegations to Las Vegas police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesrapelapdkidnappingdrugsexual assaultrapper t.i.
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stray bullet kills man inside home on Thanksgiving: Neighbors
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Show More
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
More TOP STORIES News