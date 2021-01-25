Budding journalist from Delaware wants President Biden to create 'kid council'

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Tiana Sirmans is quite the go-getter.The 10-year-old was previously the youngest reporter for Time Kids Magazine, and now, she's trying to score the ultimate interview with President Joe Biden.Sirmans met Biden last year during a conference at the University of Delaware."I met him before he actually announced he was running for president, even though we all knew he going to do it," Sirmans said.Most recently, the rising star interviewed Revered Silvester Beaman who delivered the inauguration benediction.She also has a list of dozens of high profile interviews, so, for her, a big scoring interview with the President isn't too far fetched.The fifth-grader wants to share with Biden how he can live up to being the president for kids."An idea I had was having a kids council, so it's kind of like see with you now with Congress," Sirmans said.Her vision is that children would report to lawmakers so that Generation Z has a seat at the table."There's a lot of things kids care about like climate change, getting the coronavirus under control so that we can go back to school and see our friends, gun violence so we feel safe at school and even at home," Sirmans said.The fifth-grader from Pleasantville Elementary School is excited to see Biden get to work. In the meantime, she believes her big interview will fall in her lap.