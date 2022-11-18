'Excruciating for me': Taylor Swift speaks out on Instagram after Ticketmaster cancels general sale

Taylor Swift spoke out Friday about the ticketing debacle that took place this week, as many fans were unable to purchase tickets for her upcoming tour on Ticketmaster, CNN reported.

"It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift wrote on Instagram on Friday. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

Sales for the singer's new Eras Tour began Tuesday, but the demand snarled the ticketing site, infuriating fans who couldn't snag tickets. Customers complained about Ticketmaster not loading, saying the platform didn't allow them to access tickets, even if they had a pre-sale code for verified fans.

On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the sale to the general public, which was scheduled for Friday, had been canceled due to "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand."

