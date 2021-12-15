crash

4 dead in 2 separate crashes on I-78 in Berks County, Pa.; all lanes now open

Police said the second crash happened while traffic was being detoured from the first crash.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

4 dead in 2 separate crashes on I-78 in Berks County, Pa.

TILDEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four people were killed in two separate crashes on I-78 in Berks County Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The first crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of I-78 in Tilden Township, Pennsylvania.

Two people were killed in the four-vehicle crash, which involved a school bus.

Police say an empty school bus, two cars and a tractor-trailer were all involved in the wreck.

Police confirm to Action News that one person has died. There was no immediate word on other injuries.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for hours following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



Then overnight, about 10 miles down the highway, a second deadly crash also shut down the eastbound lanes.

Police said two tractor-trailers collided in Upper Tulpehocken Township, about one mile west of Exit 19 at Strausstown, while traffic was being detoured from the first crash.

A 24-year-old woman from Reading and a 54-year-old man from Williamsport were killed in the crash, police said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

Charges have not yet been announced and the investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berks countyaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
CO governor reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
DA asking court to cut Houston trucker's 110-year sentence in crash
Supporters rally for Colorado trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
NJ officials: Suspect identified in fatal police-involved shooting
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News