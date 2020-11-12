Food & Drink

Adam's Apple Delight Recipe

COURSE: Dessert
PREP TIME: 20 Min
COOK TIME: 55 Min - 65 Min

INGREDIENTS FOR APPLE FILLING:

7 Large Apples (sweet & tart mix like granny smith and honeycrisp)
1 Tsp Cinnamon
1 Tsp. Granulated Sugar
1 tsp Ground Nutmeg
1 Tsp. Zest Of Lemon

Juice Of Lemon
1 Tsp. Zest Of Orange
Juice Of Orange

INGREDIENTS BATTER & TOPPING:
1 Cup Flour
1 Cup Sugar
Cup Melted Butter

1 Egg
2 Tsp. Brown Sugar
1 Tsp. Cinnamon

Check back Thanksgiving morning for the complete recipe. Follow and bake along with Adam.
