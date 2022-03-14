Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. But when caught in its early stages, it can be successfully treatable. During this live chat Temple Lung Center Nurse Navigator Bridget Fonash answers your questions and discusses common misconceptions about lung cancer screening. She will also introduce the Temple Healthy Chest Initiative which aims to screen more patients to uncover not just lung cancer, but other conditions in the chest like COPD, sleep apnea, heart issues or even osteoporosis. If you or a loved one over the age of 50 with a history of smoking, tune in to find out how you can benefit from a lung screening.
Bridget Fonash, BSN, RN, OCN
Bridget Fonash is an oncology certified registered nurse at the Temple Lung Center. Prior to coming to Temple last year, Bridget spent the majority of her nursing career in oncology nursing, working with cancer patients at several large Philadelphia area health systems. In her role as the nurse navigator for the Temple Healthy Chest Initiative, she works closely with patients throughout the lung cancer screening process - from asking initial health screening questions, discussing smoking cessation, and following up on their results and next steps of care.
Getting More Out of Your Lung Cancer Screening
