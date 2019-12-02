6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon







Join 6abc in our fight against hunger.to make a donation to benefit Philabundance and other regional food banks. Dial in! Hunger hits all generations. Every dollar counts.•Philabundance was founded with the simple belief that no one should go hungry while healthy food goes to waste. In addition to distributing food into our communities, Philabundance works to help reduce food waste, increase access to nutritious meals, and tackle the root causes of hunger.•The mission of Philabundance is to drive hunger from our communities today as we work to end hunger for good.•In 2019, Philabundance expanded its mission to include a focus on ending hunger for good. In order to do this, they have established collaborations with like-minded partners who are able to offer food resources plus other services like education, financial literacy, health care, housing, and job assistance. These efforts help combine the necessity of food with the tools those we serve need to help provide stability for themselves and their families.•Philabundance serves five counties in PA: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia, and four counties in NJ: Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem.•Monetary donations allow Philabundance to stretch your dollar further and purchase items clients and partner agencies need like produce, meat, and dairy.•Many households that experience food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs or have benefits that run out each month and they visit their local food banks and other food programs for extra support.•Up to 40% of food produced in the U.S. ends up in a landfill. Philabundance's Retail Rescue and Grocers Against Hunger programs work to combat this by rescuing perfectly delicious and safe product that would normally go to waste to instead distribute it to our neighbors in need.•Many of those whom Philabundance serves access resources from its agencies temporarily to help them through a difficult financial period due to unexpected circumstances like a health emergency or family crisis. This has been experienced by even more people since the start of the pandemic.•Philabundance provides food to over 350 partners - such as shelters, emergency kitchens, senior centers - and at locations where people access other services like hospitals, libraries and schools.•Despite having to reduce the number of volunteers at Philabundance due to COVID-19, they were still able to welcome over 6,000 volunteers in 2020 who worked more than 20,000 hours and saved they organization over $460,000 that could instead go to directly supporting Philabundance's programs.•During COVID-19, food insecurity in our area rose sharply, with agencies in Philabundance's network reporting an increase of up to 60% in the number of people they served.•Of those seeking Philabundance's services in 2020, up to 40% reported using the emergency food system for the first time.In 2020, Philabundance greatly increased its output of food to meet the growing need in our community. At the height of the pandemic, Philabundance was often distributing twice or even three times more food in one month than in the same month in 2019.•In 2020, hunger in our region rose sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Philabundance doubled its output of food last year, distributing more than 55 million pounds of food into our community.Throughout the pandemic, Philabundance has had to navigate distributing more food than ever before while also providing a safe work environment and, at times, significantly reducing the number of volunteers in order to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines.•In 2020, the charitable food network proved that when our country works together, we can make real progress in addressing food insecurity. Unfortunately, many of the successful responses to hunger during the pandemic are temporary. Therefore, long-term support is needed now more than ever to end hunger in our community.•Supply chain issues caused by the pandemic have increased food prices by up to 30% across all categories, making it more expensive for Philabundance to purchase food during this time of unprecedented need.•Philabundance has worked to supply their agencies with materials like gloves, masks and bags to help their partners safely distribute food to the people they serve.•In the last year, Philabundance has invested in its agency partners by providing equipment and funding to ensure each agency can receive, store, and distribute food throughout their community.•Philabundance is an essential business that has operated throughout the pandemic and at a higher capacity than ever before.•Philabundance estimates that since the begin of the pandemic, their network has served over 100,000 people each week, a result of ramping up food distributions significantly because of the impact of COVID-19.•In 2020, at least 60 million people in the United States turned to food banks, food pantries, and other community food programs for help feeding themselves and their families. This was a 50% increase over 2019.•While 1 in 8 people in the U.S. is food insecure, in Philadelphia County, hunger is a crisis faced by 1 in 6 people.•Approximately 640,000 people in Philabundance's service area go to bed at night not knowing where their next meal will come from, or if they'll have one at all.•The USDA reported that 11.7 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2020.•Feeding America projects that 21% of Black individuals (1 in 5) may experience food insecurity in 2021, compared to 11% of white individuals (1 in 9).•According to Feeding America, households with children are more likely to experience food insecurity. Child hunger is a crisis and 28.6% of children in Philadelphia are expected to be food insecure in 2021.•Hunger hits every zip code in the country, including YOURS.•Philabundance Community Kitchen is a 16-week culinary and life skills training program for low-income adults that focuses on professional-level training, life skills development, and ongoing support for two years after graduation in order to help break the cycle of poverty.•Philabundance Community Kitchen's social enterprise, PCKatering, provides great food that gives back; proceeds of all orders benefit students, graduates and our neighbors facing hunger. Check out philabundance.org to place your order today!•In September 2020, Philabundance Community Kitchen (PCK) opened the doors to its brand new, state-of-the-art culinary training and meal production facility. PCK's new home allows the program to train more students and provide more meals to the community than ever before.•Philabundance is committed to stepping up to meet the needs of our community which is why, when refugees from Afghanistan started arriving to Philadelphia, their meal production team started producing thousands of culturally appropriate hot meals in collaboration with Norma's Mediterranean Restaurant of Cherry Hill, NJ. They were able to send out 63,000 meals in just 6 weeks.