You could win a Disney Cruise from 6abc! Sweepstakes rules

Sweepstakes begins June 28th. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of PA, NJ and DE and entrants must be at least 18 years old. Employees of Sponsors, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies and anyone involved in this Sweepstakes' production, development or handling, and immediate families/household members of anyone so employed are not eligible. Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. All submissions become the sole property of the Sponsors of this promotion, and will not be acknowledged. Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant's full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules.Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for Sponsor organizations or entities responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the sweepstakes or supplying the prize, and their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. To enter, click on the " Disney Cruise" sweepstakes listing on 6abc.com. The Sweepstakes begins 9:00am EST on June 28th and ends on July 22, 2022 12:00NOON. Limit one entry per person, per day. One (1) winners will be randomly selected on or about July 22, 2022 from among all valid entries received. Winner will be notified by e-mail, and/or phone. Winner must respond to Sponsor within 48 hours of being notified or the prize will be forfeited. If for any reason, prize is not claimed or winner is disqualified, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner, time permitting, selected at random from remaining valid, eligible entries timely submitted. Limit one prize per winner for this sweepstakes. Persons who have won any other prizes promoted by Sponsors within 90 days of entry are not eligible to enter this sweepstakes. A four (4)-night Bahamian Disney Cruise Line vacation for four (4) persons aboard the Disney Wish, and a one (1)-night stay at the Walt Disney World Resort prior to cruise. Four (4) roundtrip coach airfares between the major gateway airport closest to the Grand Prize Winner's residence and Orlando International Airport in Orlando, FL (if the winner resides outside a 200-mile radius of Port Canaveral, FL); Round trip ground transportation from the Walt Disney World Resort to Port Canaveral, FL, and from Port Canaveral, FL to the Orlando International Airport; One (1) stateroom aboard the Disney Wish with a maximum occupancy four (4) people; All meals onboard the Disney Wish (excluding Palo Steakhouse and the adult-exclusive Fine Dining - Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement); Pre-paid gratuities, Taxes, Fees, and Port Expenses; Motor coach transportation for four (4) passengers from the Orlando International Airport to a Walt Disney World Resort; One (1) standard room with a maximum occupancy of four (4) persons at a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel for one (1) night prior to the ship's departure. Approximate retail value ("ARV") of the Grand Prize: $9,028.56. Travel and lodging for the Vacation Package must be completed prior to October 27, 2023. The winner and up to three (3) guests must travel together on the same itinerary. The Vacation Package must be booked through a travel agent as designated by Disney at least forty-five (45) days prior to arrival. Block-out dates apply. The Vacation Package must bebooked through a travel agent as designated by Disney at least forty-five (45) days prior toarrival. Block-out dates apply. No extensions will be granted. Certain travel and lodgingrestrictions apply including airline carrier's regulations and conditions. Airline tickets are nonrefundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. Promoter and Disney are notliable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay.(c) Winners must be at least the age of majority pursuant to his/her applicable state of residence toenter and win. A Guest under the age of majority must be accompanied by his/her parent/legalguardian who must be at least the age of majority and both will be deemed Guests of the winner(unless the winner is the Guest's parent or legal guardian). Once selected by winner, Guestscannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for anyreason.(d) Vacation Package and its components may not be used in conjunction with any other promotionor offer, separated, sold, exchanged or redeemed for cash, traded, transferred, substituted,assigned, or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, except in Disney's sole andabsolute discretion.(e) The Vacation Package will not include the following: transportation from/to winner's residenceto/from Departure Airport, transportation to/from the Resort if winner lives on the island of Oahu,airport departure fees; baggage fees; travel insurance; room service; parking fees; laundryservice; spa treatments; food; alcoholic beverages; merchandise, souvenirs; incidentalexpenses; local and long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges, taxes; andall other expenses not explicitly included herein.(f) All elements of the Vacation Package must be used by the Group on the same dates during theredemption of the Vacation Package. Any portion of the Vacation Package not accepted orused by winner will be forfeited.(g) The winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize. Prizes are awarded "as is"with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Promoter or Disney.(h) The winner and his/her Guests are responsible for having valid travel documents includinggovernment-issued identification and/or passports, as applicable.(i) Winner is required to have and present a major credit card in good standing upon check-in.(j) The winner will not receive compensation for any element(s) of the Vacation Package that anyparticipant(s) is unable to use for any reason, and such unused portion(s) of the VacationPackage will be forfeited.(k) If the winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of Guests, the Vacation Packagewill be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substituteprize or compensation provided to the winner.(l) The winner and his/her Guests will be required to execute a liability/publicity release form priorto booking of any travel. Failure to return the executed release form within the specified timeperiod will result in forfeiture of the Vacation Package. Winner acknowledges that he/she issolely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of the Group, related to any use or misuseof the prize or any prize-related activity or travel.(n) The actual value of the Vacation Package may vary depending on point of departure andseasonal fluctuations of hotel rates and airfares. Any difference between the approximate retailvalue and the actual cost of the/each Vacation Package will not be awarded.(o) Federal, state and local taxes relating to the prize are the responsibility of the winner andPromoter will issue all tax forms including a 1099 form to the winner.(p) Promoter is the sponsor of the Sweepstakes.(q) Disney, its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officers,directors, agents, employees and assigns will be released and discharged from any and all legalclaims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise out ofand/or are in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize, orprize-related activity including travel, the Promotion or the Sweepstakes.(r) All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize provided by Disney shall be resolved byapplying the laws of Florida, without regard to conflict of law rules, and shall be solely andexclusively brought in state or federal courts within Honolulu, Hawaii. Such claims shall beresolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall belimited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys' fees.(s) In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statementscontained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of theOfficial Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail and govern.Affidavits or Proof of Performance. Following the completion of the Promotion Period,Promoter will provide to Disney affidavits and/or proof of performance pertaining to all mediaproduced/aired/distributed in support of the Promotion. Winner letters and documents will notbe issued until all such affidavits and/or proofs of performance are received.By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these official rules and the decisions of the Sponsor/Judges and the sweepstakes administrator, which shall be final in all respects.By participating in this sweepstakes and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release Disney, WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC, 6abc.com and their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliate companies, their advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize.Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programing or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.To claim prize: (a) winner must provide proof of age, identity and residency; (b) winner must sign and return affidavit of eligibility/compliance with rules, publicity/liability release and indemnification; and (c) winner's intended guest(s) or travel companion(s), if any, must sign liability/publicity release, all within the time period specified by Sponsor.Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.For a list of sweepstakes winners, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to: The Disney Cruise Line Sweepstakes Winners' List, c/o Marketing Dept, 4100 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131 by August 31th, 2022.Sponsors reserve the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the contest in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the contest as originally planned.