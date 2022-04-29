Walt Disney World 50th Celebration Sweepstakes rules

Sweepstakes Rules
I. NAME OF SPONSOR
WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com (Hereinafter collectively referred to as "Sponsors").
II. ELIGIBILITY
Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of PA, NJ and DE and entrants must be at least 18 years old. Employees of Sponsors, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies and anyone involved in this Sweepstakes' production, development or handling, and immediate families/household members of anyone so employed are not eligible.
By entering, participants agree to release, discharge and hold harmless the Sponsors, their parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, licensees and assigns, advertising and promotional agencies and prize suppliers and their respective officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives from any and all claims, liabilities and damages arising from or relating to an entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of any prize including without limitation (i) any condition caused by events beyond Sponsors' control that may cause the Sweepstakes to be disrupted or corrupted and (ii) any printing or typographical errors in any materials associated with the Sweepstakes.
By entering this Sweepstakes, you grant permission to ABC, Inc., to use your name, photograph, likeness, voice, prize information and/or biographical information (city and state only) for programing, publicity and promotional purposes without further compensation, unless prohibited by law. Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. All submissions become the sole property of the Sponsors of this promotion, and will not be acknowledged. Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant's full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules.
Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for Sponsor organizations or entities responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the sweepstakes or supplying the prize, and their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.
III. HOW TO ENTER
No Purchase Necessary.
To enter, click on the " Walt Disney World 50th Celebration Sweepstakes" sweepstakes listing on 6abc.com. The link will take entrants directly to the sweepstakes page where they can register by entering the required information.
IV. SWEEPSTAKES COMMENCEMENT DATE AND DEADLINE FOR ENTRY
The Sweepstakes begins 9:00am EST on May 5th and ends on May 20, 2022 12:00NOON.
Limit one entry per person, per day. Entries remain the property of Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsors are not responsible for mail that is lost, stolen, late, illegible, incomplete, damaged, mutilated, misdirected, altered, tampered with, or postage-due.
V. HOW AND WHEN WINNER WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIED
One (1) winners will be randomly selected on or about May 20, 2022 from among all valid entries received.
Winner will be notified by e-mail, and/or phone. Winner must respond to Sponsor within 48 hours of being notified or the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner, time permitting. If for any reason, prize is not claimed or winner is disqualified, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner, time permitting, selected at random from remaining valid, eligible entries timely submitted. Limit one prize per winner for this sweepstakes. Persons who have won any other prizes promoted by Sponsors within 90 days of entry are not eligible to enter this sweepstakes. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, ABC, Inc. reserves the right at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes and to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process.
VI. PRIZE(S)
One (1) grand prize winner will win:
- Four (4) round trip coach airfares between the major gateway airport closest to traveler's residence and the Orlando International Airport. (provided, however, if winner resides within 250 miles of the Walt Disney World Resort, air fare will not be provided).
- One (1) round trip ground transfers between the Orlando International Airport and the Walt Disney World Resort via limousine or SUV.
- Room accommodations consisting of one (1) standard room(s) (with a maximum of four (4) persons per room) for three (3) night(s) at a hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort selected by Disney in its sole discretion; based on availability.
- Four (4) 4-Day Standard Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper Option.
NOTE:
Any and all expenses not specifically listed herein are the sole responsibility of the Winner. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more. If Winner is a minor under state law, prize will be awarded in name of parent or legal guardian.
Travel and lodging for the Vacation Package awarded by 6abc must be completed prior to
May 6, 2023. The winner and up to three (3) guests (each a "Guest"; collectively "Guests" and
together with the winner, the "Group") must travel together on the same itinerary, and air
transportation must be round-trip from/to the same Departure Airport/Arrival Airport (both as
defined in Section 1(a) of EXHIBIT B), as chosen by Disney.
(b) Vacation Package fulfillment and travel are subject to certain restrictions, air travel/flight
availability, and certain hotel/room availability at the Resort. The Vacation Package must be
booked through a travel agent as designated by Disney at least forty-five (45) days prior to
arrival. Block-out dates apply. No extensions will be granted. Certain travel and lodging
restrictions apply including airline carrier's regulations and conditions. Airline tickets are nonrefundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. 6abc and Disney are not
liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay.
(c) Winners must be at least the age of majority pursuant to his/her applicable state of residence to enter and win. A Guest under the age of majority must be accompanied by his/her parent/legal
guardian who must be at least the age of majority and both will be deemed Guests of the winner
(unless the winner is the Guest's parent or legal guardian). Once selected by winner, Guests
cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any
reason.
(d) Vacation Package and its components may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer, separated, sold, exchanged or redeemed for cash, traded, transferred, substituted, assigned, or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, except in Disney's sole and absolute discretion.
(e) The Vacation Package will not include the following: transportation from/to winner's residence to/from Departure Airport, transportation to/from the Resort if winner lives on the island of Oahu, airport departure fees; baggage fees; travel insurance; room service; parking fees; laundry service; spa treatments; food; alcoholic beverages; merchandise, souvenirs; incidental expenses; local and long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges, taxes; and all other expenses not explicitly included herein.
(f) All elements of the Vacation Package must be used by the Group on the same dates during the redemption of the Vacation Package. Any portion of the Vacation Package not accepted or
used by winner will be forfeited.
(g) The winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize. Prizes are awarded "as is"
with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by 6abc or Disney.
(h) The winner and his/her Guests are responsible for having valid travel documents including
government-issued identification and/or passports, as applicable.
(i) Winner is required to have and present a major credit card in good standing upon check-in.
(j) The winner will not receive compensation for any element(s) of the Vacation Package that any participant(s) is unable to use for any reason, and such unused portion(s) of the Vacation
Package will be forfeited.
(k) If the winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of Guests, the Vacation Package
will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute
prize or compensation provided to the winner.
(l) The winner and his/her Guests will be required to execute a liability/publicity release form prior to booking of any travel. Failure to return the executed release form within the specified time
period will result in forfeiture of the Vacation Package. Winner acknowledges that he/she is
solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of the Group, related to any use or misuse
of the prize or any prize-related activity or travel.
(n) The actual value of the Vacation Package may vary depending on point of departure and
seasonal fluctuations of hotel rates and airfares. Any difference between the approximate retail
value and the actual cost of the/each Vacation Package will not be awarded.
(o) Federal, state and local taxes relating to the prize are the responsibility of the winner and
6abc will issue all tax forms including a 1099 form to the winner.
(p) 6abc is the sponsor of the Sweepstakes.
(q) Disney, its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officers,
directors, agents, employees and assigns will be released and discharged from any and all legal
claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise out of
and/or are in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize, or
prize-related activity including travel, the Promotion or the Sweepstakes.
(r) All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize provided by Disney shall be resolved by
applying the laws of Florida, without regard to conflict of law rules, and shall be solely and
exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Honolulu, Hawaii. Such claims shall be
resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be
limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys' fees.
(s) In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements
contained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of the
Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail and govern.
Affidavits or Proof of Performance. Following the completion of the Promotion Period,
6abc will provide to Disney affidavits and/or proof of performance pertaining to all media
produced/aired/distributed in support of the Promotion. Winner letters and documents will not
be issued until all such affidavits and/or proofs of performance are received.
Items that are not included as part of the winning vacation package(s) are: meals, hotel room service, laundry service, alcoholic beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, etc., local and long distance telephone calls, tips, gratuities, service charges or taxes. All other charges and items not otherwise described here in the official rules.
The estimated retail value of the vacation package is US $6,661.96.
Winning vacation rules include, but are not limited to:
- Vacation(s) must be taken between 5/4/2022 and 5/4/2023.
- Departure date and accommodations are subject to availability; certain restrictions and block-out dates may apply.
- Vacation(s) is/are for the winner(s) of the sweepstakes/contest and three (3) guests of the winner's choosing.
- Vacation(s) and vacation components may not be sold, traded, transferred, rescheduled to dates not
within the fulfillment period set forth above, or refunded. Vacation(s) is/are not redeemable for cash.
- Disney, its parent, related, affiliated, and subsidiary companies and their respective officers, directors
agents, employees and assigns shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses,
injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise out of and/or in any way
related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the Promotion.
- Park reservations are limited in capacity, subject to availability and are not guaranteed until confirmed.
In order to make your reservations, you will need a My Disney Experience account and valid Theme Park ticket linked to it. Theme parks, attractions and other offerings are subject to availability, closures, change or cancellation without notice or liability. Park admission, offerings and ticket options are not guaranteed. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify any offering.
- To visit the theme parks, theme park reservations via the Disney Park Pass system
(https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/park-reservations/) AND valid admission are required for the same theme park on the same date for each person in the Group ages 3 and up.
Reservations are subject to availability and are not guaranteed until a reservation is finalized. A park
reservation must be made for each day of entry. The Park Hopper option allows guests to visit more
than one park per day, with some restrictions. Learn more at https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/guestservices/park-hopper/.
- Face coverings, physical distancing and temperature screenings may be required for all guests,
including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Before visiting Walt Disney World Resort,
each guest should visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/ to view important
information about park reservations, limitations on benefits, features, experiences and offerings, new
safety measures and other information. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public
place where people are present. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By accepting
and using the Prize and visiting Walt Disney World Resort, each Winner and their guests voluntarily
assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. Winners and their guests are also responsible for
understanding and complying with any COVID-19 travel restrictions set by their origination or destination
cities, states, or countries, including but not limited to registering for travel authorization and obtaining
and displaying current COVID-19 test results, vaccine passports, COVID-19 vaccination cards, etc
VII. RELEASES
By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these official rules and the decisions of the Sponsor/Judges and the sweepstakes administrator, which shall be final in all respects.
By participating in this sweepstakes and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release Disney, WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC, 6abc.com and their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliate companies, their advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize.
Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programing or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.
To claim prize: (a) winner must provide proof of age, identity and residency; (b) winner must sign and return affidavit of eligibility/compliance with rules, publicity/liability release and indemnification; and (c) winner's intended guest(s) or travel companion(s), if any, must sign liability/publicity release, all within the time period specified by Sponsor.
VIII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LIST
Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.
For a list of sweepstakes winners, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to: The World's Most Magical Celebration Sweepstakes Winners' List, c/o Marketing Dept, 4100 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131 by November 30th, 2021.
Sponsors reserve the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the contest in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the contest as originally planned.
Walt Disney World 50th Celebration Sweepstakes rules
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News