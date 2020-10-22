Careers

Work/Life/Balance for Women during COVID-19

The Inspiring Women Digital Series
By Niki Hawkins
Chief Nursing Officer for Capital Health - Dr. Deborah Mican - discusses with Tamala Edwards the importance of Women maintaining work/life balance especially during COVID-19.

Other tips:

Keeping up with doctor's appointments

Find what brings you joy

The merits of advancing your education

Anchor: Tamala Edwards

Guest:Dr. Deborah Mican

Chief Nursing Officer, Capital Health

Topic: Work/Life/Balance for Women during COVID-19

