Leslie Ferraro, President of QVC and HSN, discusses with Karen Rogers how strong leaders in the workplace can best serve their employees during difficult times.
Other topics discussed:
The skills and strengths of strong and effective leaders and executives
Communications skills for effective leaders in the workplace
Offering flexibility for employees during difficult times
Anchor: Karen Rogers
Guest: Leslie Ferraro
President, QVC and HSN, part of Qurate Retail Group
Topic: Leadership strengths and how to maximize your impact at work
