Leadership strengths and how to maximize your impact at work

The Inspiring Women Digital Series
By Niki Hawkins
Leslie Ferraro, President of QVC and HSN, discusses with Karen Rogers how strong leaders in the workplace can best serve their employees during difficult times.

Other topics discussed:

The skills and strengths of strong and effective leaders and executives

Communications skills for effective leaders in the workplace

Offering flexibility for employees during difficult times

____________________

Anchor: Karen Rogers

Guest: Leslie Ferraro

President, QVC and HSN, part of Qurate Retail Group

Topic: Leadership strengths and how to maximize your impact at work

