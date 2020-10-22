Chief Marketing Officer for Hyundai Motor America - Angela Zepeda - speaks with Nydia Han about the importance of Women obtaining further education to advance their careers.
Other topics addressed:
- Going back to school later in life
-Tips for Women who want to moving forward in their careers
- During COVID-19, the need for corporate leaders to allow for flexibility in staff scheduling
Anchor: Nydia Han
Guest: Angela Zepeda
Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor America
Topic: Advancing your education to further your career
Advancing your education to further your career
The Inspiring Women Digital Series
