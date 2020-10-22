Careers

Advancing your education to further your career

The Inspiring Women Digital Series
By Niki Hawkins
Chief Marketing Officer for Hyundai Motor America - Angela Zepeda - speaks with Nydia Han about the importance of Women obtaining further education to advance their careers.

Other topics addressed:

- Going back to school later in life

-Tips for Women who want to moving forward in their careers

- During COVID-19, the need for corporate leaders to allow for flexibility in staff scheduling

_____________

Anchor: Nydia Han

Guest: Angela Zepeda

Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor America

Topic: Advancing your education to further your career

