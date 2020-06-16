Community & Events

2020 all-virtual Pennsylvania Conference for Women with headliner Viola Davis

NOTICE:
Despite the technical difficulties experienced at Wednesday's Pennsylvania Conference for Women, the organizers want ticket-holders to know that starting Friday, November 13th - ALL of the content will be available for view ON DEMAND until Friday, November 20th. That will include all of the great speakers and breakout sessions, plus ALL of the keynotes speeches, including the highly anticipated one by Actor / Philanthropist Viola Davis. They are also giving gift certificates to the online bookstore and adding access for future exclusive content. They are doing everything to MAKE IT RIGHT for ticket holders.


Lung Health: The importance of staying healthy during this pandemic
Sharrie Willams interviews Dr. Africa Wallace, a Thoracic Surgeon with Capital Health about lung health during COVID-19. They discuss the importance of staying connected with your doctor's during this pandemic and the importance of smoking and vaping cessation so you don't increase your susceptibility to the virus. They also discussed managing stress and ways for Women to cope during these stressful times.

GUEST: Dr. Africa Wallace
Thoracic Surgeon, Capital Health

Leadership strengths and how to maximize your impact at work
Leslie Ferraro, President of QVC and HSN, discusses with Karen Rogers how strong leaders in the workplace can best serve their employees during difficult times.
Other topics discussed:
· The skills and strengths of strong and effective leaders and executives
· Communications skills for effective leaders in the workplace
· Offering flexibility for employees during difficult times

Guest: Leslie Ferraro
President, QVC and HSN, part of Qurate Retail Group

Advancing your education to further your career
Chief Marketing Officer for Hyundai Motor America - Angela Zepeda - speaks with Nydia Han about the importance of Women obtaining further education to advance their careers.
Other topics addressed:
· Going back to school later in life
· Tips for Women who want to moving forward in their careers
· During COVID-19, the need for corporate leaders to allow for flexibility in staff scheduling

Guest: Angela Zepeda
Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor America


The importance of staying healthy during this pandemic
Should you skip your doctor's appointments during this pandemic? The answer is no, according to Capital Health's Endocrinologist - Dr. Sheri Gillis-Funderburk. Dr. Gillis-Funderburk and Anchor Alicia Vitarelli discuss the importance of staying healthy during this pandemic by building a plan for safe doctors visits, utilizing telemedicine and finding time for a self-care routine.

Guest: Dr. Sheri Gillis Funderburk
Endocrinologist, Capital Health


Work/Life/Balance for Women during COVID-19

Chief Nursing Officer for Capital Health - Dr. Deborah Mican - discusses with Tamala Edwards the importance of Women maintaining work/life balance especially during COVID-19.
Other tips:
· Keeping up with doctor's appointments
· Find what brings you joy
· The merits of advancing your education

Guest: Dr. Deborah Mican
Chief Nursing Officer, Capital Health


Emotional Agility: Adapting Your Leadership Strategy in Difficult Times
Emotionally agility is the topic of this conversation with Bristol Myers Squibb's Jennifer Dudinak-Dickson - SVP of Global Regulatory Strategy & Policy and Anchor Nydia Han. They discuss ways for women to adapt their strategies & mindset, stay flexible and lead with compassion during difficult times on the job and at home.

Guest: Jennifer Dudinak-Dickson,
Senior VP of Global Regulatory Strategy and Policy, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)
NOTE: The company dropped the hyphen in their name officially

How to Turn Being Underestimated into Your Greatest Advantage
Anchor Karen Rogers interviews President of U.S. Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Maya Martinez-Davis, about how professional women can turn being underestimated on the job into their greatest advantage.

Guest: Maya Martinez-Davis,
President of U.S. Pharmaceuticals, GSK


Wondering how to move forward in this changing world? The Nov. 11 Pennsylvania Conference for Women has you covered!
The first-ever all-virtual Conference will feature Academy Award-Winning Actor, producer and philanthropist Viola Davis and Tara Westover - the New York Times best-selling author of 'Educated'.

The two headline a dynamic lineup of speakers.

Our visionary speakers will share strategies and insights to help you navigate today's changing world.

The highly interactive Conference also will offer plenty of opportunities to network, support women-owned businesses, participate in an online job fair, develop skills you need now, and more.



Women Amplified Podcast
Inspiration meets practical advice in this podcast from the nation's largest network of conferences for women in the workplace.

We cover topics around leadership, career advancement, self-care, transitions and other relevant issues that women face. In 30 minutes a month, we want to help you navigate life in your career and at home and bring your best "you" to all that you do!

Take a listen at conferencesforwomen.org/podcast.

Please visit the Conferences for Women NEW Resource Center for Confronting Racial Injustice webpage: conferencesforwomen.org/confronting-racial-injustice.

