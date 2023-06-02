Man sought for murders of pregnant ex-girlfriend and ex-wife in New York arrested in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A New York man who was wanted for the murders of both his pregnant ex-girlfriend and his ex-wife has been arrested in Philadelphia.
The U.S. Marshals Service said 35-year-old Timothy Taylor was arrested late Friday morning.
The Marshals said they received a tip around 9:30 a.m. that Taylor could be in the area of Center City.
He was located at a bar in the 1100 block of Chestnut Street about two hours later and taken into custody.
Taylor was being sought for killing his ex-girlfriend, Theresa Gregg, in their home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on May 13.
Gregg was a police officer with New York City's Department of Homeless Services.
Detectives believe he was on the run when he then killed his ex-wife, Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, inside her home this past weekend in Schenectady.