WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man sought for murders of pregnant ex-girlfriend and ex-wife in New York arrested in Philadelphia

The U.S. Marshals Service said 35-year-old Timothy Taylor was arrested at a bar in Center City.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, June 2, 2023 6:58PM
Man sought in murders of pregnant ex-girlfirend and ex-wife
EMBED <>More Videos

Timothy Taylor is being sought for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and his ex-wife.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A New York man who was wanted for the murders of both his pregnant ex-girlfriend and his ex-wife has been arrested in Philadelphia.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 35-year-old Timothy Taylor was arrested late Friday morning.

U.S. Marshals

The Marshals said they received a tip around 9:30 a.m. that Taylor could be in the area of Center City.

He was located at a bar in the 1100 block of Chestnut Street about two hours later and taken into custody.

Taylor was being sought for killing his ex-girlfriend, Theresa Gregg, in their home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on May 13.

Gregg was a police officer with New York City's Department of Homeless Services.

Detectives believe he was on the run when he then killed his ex-wife, Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, inside her home this past weekend in Schenectady.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW