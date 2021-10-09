farming

Family farm makes unique impact on half-acre of land in Plymouth Meeting Township

"You walk in, and there is 625 square footage of indoor microgreens," said Kathleen Tlush.
By and Todd Haas
EMBED <>More Videos

Tlush Family Farm: A hidden backyard gem

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Kathleen and Jon Tlush are the founders of Tlush Family Farm in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County.

Located in a suburban area is not typical for a farm.

Their plot of land is about a half-acre of land, and they utilize it to the fullest.

The backyard is home to a homemade chicken coop that houses over 20 egg-laying free-range chickens.

They distribute the eggs to local people through a subscription which is currently sold out.

Their basement is also a sight to see.

"You walk in, and there is 625 square footage of indoor microgreens," said Kathleen Tlush.

They also cultivate and harvest mushrooms in their basement that they sell to local restaurants. Jon considers themselves a grow-to-order business.

"The most rewarding thing is seeing a dish with our product on it," Jon said.

Kathleen and Jon say they intend to expand their operation in the future.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessplymouth townshipsmall businessfarming
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FARMING
200-year-old NJ farm being revitalized by volunteers
Warming climate brings opportunity, challenges to NJ's wine industry
Tornado ravages New Jersey's largest dairy farm
NJ farm highlights production for 80% of the state's blueberries
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
Local high school football games suspended due to threats, violence
AccuWeather: Cloudy And Cooler, Drizzle
Uptick reported in kids' rare COVID-related inflammatory syndrome
Video shows officers race through Brooklyn to save 1-year-old's life
Biden clears way for Trump documents to be sent to Jan. 6 committee
Local leaders gather to raise awareness amid the rise of gun violence
Show More
Court orders box removed from Columbus statue; city appealing decision
Surveillance video captures Cheltenham robbery, stabbing
Chestnut Hill math teacher charged with child porn offenses
Shooting leaves 13-year-old dead, prompts school lockdown
Police: Man shot 10 times, killed in Kensington
More TOP STORIES News