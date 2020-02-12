Society

Ohio toddler found riding bike in street alone after escaping daycare

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WPVI) -- Police in Ohio found a toddler, alone, in the street in 35-degree weather.

Bodycam video shows the two-year-old boy riding a toy bike in socks.

The child escaped a daycare in Sandusky.

Officers went door-to-door before finding the home daycare.

Six other children were sleeping on the first floor.

The daycare owner was charged with endangering children, a misdemeanor.

She is pleading not guilty.
