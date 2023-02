A toddler, a 17-year-old and two adults were seriously injured Wednesday night in a multi-car crash in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

Toddler, teen, 2 adults injured in multi-car crash in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. tonight at Castor and Devereaux avenues.

The toddler, teen and the two injured adults were taken to area hospitals, police said.

The toddler's injuries were described as serious.